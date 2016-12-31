Why Whitefish Thrives

I am forever grateful to have moved to Whitefish 25 years ago. Back then we were “Pothole City, USA.” There was one good restaurant in town and the skiing was just as awesome as it is today.

Whitefish is now a thriving, year-round resort community with many young families and successful, innovative local businesses. Our roads are paved with resort tax funds, which give tax breaks to city residents. We have the best restaurants west of the Mississippi and our theater and arts community can match Broadway. We couldn’t have such depth in the arts if our community didn’t come out to support the arts with their labor, their dollars and their love.

Whitefish just built a new high school and protected our watershed and drinking water supply in Haskill Basin. Recently, the Whitefish City Council initiated a proclamation that repudiates racism, which was witnessed by an overflowing council chambers.

The reason that Whitefish is thriving is because time and time again, our community is one that readily pitches in and rolls up its sleeves.

We don’t just say we love our schools, we build them. We don’t just talk about clean water, we preserve its source. We don’t complain about government, we get involved and participate in the process.

Is this why I live here? You betcha.

I did not move to Whitefish because of the color of anyone’s skin or their religious beliefs. I moved here for family, but our town is a family, a community family and we care for each other like nowhere else.

I love Whitefish and thankfully, we all know that in Whitefish, Love does Live Here.

Joan Vetter Ehrenberg

Whitefish