Legislature Convenes 65th Session

HELENA — The Montana Legislature is convening its 65th session.

Monday is largely a ceremonial day, starting with the inauguration of statewide elected officials.

They include Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who will be sworn in for his second term. The others to be sworn in include Attorney General Tim Fox, incoming Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, incoming State Auditor Matthew Rosendale and incoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

Frigid temperatures have moved the ceremony inside to the state Capitol rotunda.

At noon, the state House and Senate will gavel in, opening the 90-day session.

Lawmakers are expected to focus mainly on budget issues this year.

Updates:

Bullock is opening his second term with an appeal to Republican leaders for bipartisan cooperation in the state’s interests.

The Democratic governor was sworn in Monday, along with Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, four statewide elected officials and two Supreme Court justices.

After the elected officials took the oath of office administered by Chief Justice Mike McGrath, Bullock addressed the crowd packed into the state Capitol’s rotunda.

He asked the assembled state leaders how they will positively influence Montana and whether they will be remembered for their rhetoric or results.

He called on leaders from both political parties to rise above partisanship, to work together and to be role models for the next generation.

*******

Montana Republican legislative leaders say they have a plan to reverse a sagging state economy.

House Majority Leader Ron Ehli says the GOP plan focuses on balancing the state budget, which the Legislature is constitutionally required to do. He says lawmakers will examine Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s proposed spending cuts and ensure that vulnerable Montanans’ services are protected.

Ehli says lawmakers will propose a “basic infrastructure bill” to counter Bullock’s $293 million infrastructure plan.

House Speaker Austin Knudsen blames 12 years of leadership under Democratic governors for spending growth that outpaces the revenue to pay for it.