Cascade Helps Send Resident to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Taping

CASCADE — The community of Cascade is helping one resident fulfil her dream of seeing the “Wheel of Fortune” in person.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that more than 300 Cascade residents gathered Sunday to help honor and reward the city’s Public Works Director Joe Voss. The event was billed as a way to help Voss defray some of the expenses of his wife Judy’s health issues, but also raised money for a surprise.

Judy Voss has long wanted to see Vanna White in person so Cascade came together to fulfill her dream. One family donated the money for the Judy and Joe Voss’s plane tickets later this month and other family pledged money to pay for their hotel.

The community donation will go toward meals and transportation in Los Angeles.