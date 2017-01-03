Ski Areas Forced to Close Due to Record-low Temperatures

MISSOULA — Four ski areas in western Montana have unexpectedly closed due to extreme cold and wind.

The Missoulian reports that Snowbowl outside of Missoula, Discovery Ski Area near Philipsburg and Blacktail Mountain near Lakeside all closed Monday due to weather. All three areas were also closed Tuesday.

Great Divide near Helena also was closed Monday. It is closed on Tuesdays and officials said the extreme cold could impact skiing later in the week. Blacktail has reverted to its normal winter schedule and is open Wednesday-Sunday.

The National Weather Service’s monitoring station near Snowbowl was recording temperatures around minus 10 degrees Monday, with winds in the 30 mph range. Some gusts of wind on Monday were recorded as being up to 56 mph, dropping wind chill to minus 43 degrees.

Some ski areas braved the cold Monday. Lost Trail Ski Area south of Darby, Lookout Ski Area west of Superior and Whitefish Mountain Resort were all open.