Whitefish Mountain Resort Joins Attempt at World’s Largest Ski Lesson

Opening day at Whitefish Mountain Resort and the grand opening of the Flower Point chair lift on Dec. 6, 2014. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

As part of Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, Whitefish Mountain Resort is inviting beginner skiers and riders to spend Jan. 6 on the hill – learning to ski or ride, and taking part in what could be the world’s largest ski lesson.

The lessons on Big Mountain will take place simultaneously with lessons at other resorts across the U.S. and Canada in seven different time zones with chance to set a Guiness World Record.

At Whitefish Mountain Resort, it’s $49 for two half-day lessons (both lessons on Friday, Jan. 6, or a second lesson the morning or afternoon on Saturday, Jan. 7), two days of beginner-area lift tickets, and two days of rentals. Lessons are open to anyone ages 7 and older.

Spots are limited and must be reserved by Jan. 4. Lessons start at 11 a.m. on Jan. 6. For more information, visit skiwhitefish.com