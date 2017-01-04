Shepherd Man Charged with Stabbing Woman, Hitting Her with Car

The woman was found badly injured, and later died

By ASSOCIATED PRESS // // AP Story, Latest Headlines, News & Features

BILLINGS — A 28-year-old Shepherd man is charged with stabbing a woman and hitting her with a vehicle over the weekend, but authorities say he likely faces additional charges now that the woman has died.

Jay Witkowski was charged Tuesday with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and criminal endangerment. He did not enter a plea and his bail was set at $500,000.

Those charges were filed before 31-year-old Evelynn Garcia of Glasgow died Tuesday afternoon.

Valley County Sheriff Vernon Buerkle says Garcia was found Saturday night, badly injured, on a highway east of Glasgow. Several agencies are investigating the events that led to Garcia’s fatal injuries.

County Attorney Dylan Jensen said the charges against Witkowski may be amended.

