$1 Million Lottery Ticket Remains Unclaimed

Someone out there is holding a $1 million lottery ticket.

The Montana Lottery announced Jan. 10 that the winning Montana Millionaire ticket was drawn but remains unclaimed.

The Montana Lottery held the drawing on Dec. 29. So far, no one has emerged to claim the $1 million grand prize or two $100,000 prizes and one $10,000 prize. If you have a winning ticket, here are the important steps to take to claim the prize.

A list of all unclaimed Montana Millionaire ticket numbers and locations of where the tickets were sold are as follows:

$10,000: The Corner Store, Whitehall, #100967

$15,000: Cenex Zip Trip #58, Billings, #23407

$100,000: Town Pump of Troy #4100, Troy, #041934

$100,000: Town Pump of Missoula #1 #704, Missoula, #061107

$1,000,000: Kernaghan’s Pik & Pump, Great Falls, #012066

The Montana Lottery was created by referendum in 1986. Since then, it has paid over $497 million in prizes and returned approximately $224 million to the State of Montana.