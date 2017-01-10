Billings Airport to Begin New Direct Flights to Dallas

BILLINGS — American Airlines is adding a daily flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Billings in June.

The Billings Gazette reports that officials announced the new non-stop flight Monday. They say a federal grant and incentives from local organizations totaling about $1.3 million is helping to launch the flight service June 2.

Billings Logan International Airport officials say the new flights will help open up Billings businesses to markets in the South, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Monday’s announcement comes after American Airlines began direct flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to Bozeman’s Yellowstone International Airport last spring.

Airline officials say the success of the Bozeman flights has shown there was enough demand in Montana to support the Billings expansion.