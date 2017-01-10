Glacier’s 2017 Annual Pass Features Park’s First Native American Ranger

Every year, Glacier National Park debuts the artwork that will grace its annual pass. The park announced last week that the 2017 pass would feature a bit of history, with a photo of Francis X. Guardipee, the first Blackfeet Native American to work as a park ranger.

Guardipee was born near what is now Heart Butte on Nov. 4, 1885. After attending a Jesuit school on the Two Medicine River, he played football at Carlisle Indian Industrial School under Glenn Scobey “Pop” Warner. He became a ranger in 1930 in what was still a young Glacier Park. His duties took him throughout the park, including Two Medicine, Nyack, and winters in East Glacier. He retired in 1948 and spent his retirement in Browning with his wife, Alma.

Guardipee was also a dedicated Boy Scout troop leader, and when he died in 1970, he had spent more than 50 years leading Boy Scout Troop 100. Chief Lodgepole Peak was named in honor of Guardipee in 1973. The peak is located in the Two Medicine area of the park.

Myers Reece with Flathead Living magazine profiled Guardipee last year.

The entrance pass in 2017 will be $50. The $5 fee increase over the $45 2016 annual pass reflects input from the public comment process Glacier National Park implemented in November 2014 following a nationwide National Park Service review of fees. No other entrance or campground fees will change this year.

For more information on entrance and camping fees, please visit https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/fees.htm.