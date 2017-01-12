Kalispell Man Denies Exposing Himself to Woman, Girls

A 21-year-old Kalispell man has denied that he exposed himself to one adult woman and three young women below the age of 18.

Joshua David Bryant pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure and two counts of felony indecent exposure on Jan. 12 in Flathead County District Court.

Bryant is expected to stand trial in April before Judge Heidi Ulbricht.

According to court documents, Bryant allegedly exposed himself to four different women in the Kalispell area between Dec. 5 and 19. In one incident on Dec. 8, a woman near a bus stop in Evergreen reported that a man in a green SUV pulled up alongside her, exposed himself and began masturbating. The woman called police but by the time they arrived the man was nowhere to be found.

A man matching Bryant’s description was also seen near Flathead High School and the Linderman Education Center where he exposed himself to three teenagers on three different occasions. In one instance, Bryant allegedly told one of the student victims to “get in my car and check this out.”

Using security camera footage and information from the victims, the Kalispell Police Department was able to identify Bryant as the primary suspect. Law enforcement spoke with Bryant on Dec. 22 and, according to charging documents, he admitted that had exposed himself to multiple women.

Bryant is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

If convicted, Bryant could face up to 20 years in prison.