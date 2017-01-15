Bill Would Overturn Bans on Driving While Using Cellphones

Rep. Jeremy Trebas says studies have not shown such bans result in fewer crashes or insurance claims

By Associated Press // // AP Story, Latest Headlines, News & Features

GREAT FALLS – A Great Falls lawmaker has introduced a bill that would prevent local governments from placing bans on talking or texting on a cellphone while driving.

Republican Rep. Jeremy Trebas tells the Great Falls Tribune that studies have not shown such bans result in fewer crashes or insurance claims.

Russ Rader, a spokesman for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, said hand-held cellphone and texting bans do change driver behavior, but the institute has not found any evidence there is a corresponding reduction in crashes in states that enact the restrictions.

Montana does not have a statewide ban, but 10 cities and towns do, including Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena and Missoula.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear Trebas’ bill on Tuesday.

  • MontanaTrace

    This is hard to believe! My guess is, almost everyone has been guilty of cell phone distraction at least once and probably more often, scaring themselves into saying, “This is dangerous. I cannot do this anymore.”

    90% of the country has some sort of cell phone use restrictions. One in four accidents have been reported as caused by distracted driving. Yes, that’s not all cell phone distraction. One has but to Google the subject of “cell phone distracted deaths and accidents” to see numerous agencies and media studies declaring the dangers. A 2015 report, 2,600 deaths, 330,000 accidents.

    http://www.livescience.com/121-drivers-cell-phones-kill-thousands-snarl-traffic.html

More From The Beacon