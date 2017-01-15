In his farewell address, President Barack Obama reminded us that we the people have the power and duty to make the United States a more perfect union. And that power and duty is more important today than it has ever been. We are experiencing a political age in which a way of life has been normalized that is beneath our humanity. Men and women of good will recognize that a holy resistance is both patriotic and moral. We pledge to resist white nationalism and misogyny; Islamophobia and racism; anti-science and anti-nature; the validation of sexual assault and mocking the disabled; fear of the stranger and banishing the foreigner; building walls of division and factional violence. And in our resistance, we will stand in solidarity with the poor, the marginalized, and the most vulnerable of the earth – both humans and nonhumans. We will pursue justice and peace through heartfelt resistance and nonviolent civil disobedience when necessary.

We are grateful to President Obama for the gift of his gracious leadership these past eight years. And we make this pledge of resistance in his honor.

Bob and Laurie Muth

Kalispell