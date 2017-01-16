Poodle Reunited with Owners after Crash in Eastern Montana

MILES CITY — A toy poodle who ran away after a car crash in eastern Montana has been reunited with its owners after managing to survive in severe winter weather for over a week.

LJ disappeared after LeRoy and Jorjan Woodward of Fairview, North Dakota went into a ditch after hitting a patch of ice near Miles City on Dec. 29. They weren’t seriously hurt.

The Miles City Star reports that lost dog ads ran in the newspaper and area radio stations asking people to keep an eye out for the dog. More than a week after the crash on Jan. 6, Glendive teacher Charles Phipps spotted him about a half-mile from the crash site and called authorities who managed to get the dog into a patrol car. He had lost some weight but was in good condition otherwise.