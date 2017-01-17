Ginger Cake with Lemon Swiss Buttercream Frosting

The warm notes of winter accented by fresh ginger and spices are highlighted in this cake. The lemon in the buttercream pairs superbly with the ginger. Refreshing and rich at the same time, the lightness and creaminess of the buttercream against the rich moist dense cake will excite your palate.

Cake:

• 8 oz. butter (1 stick)

• 3/4 cup dark brown sugar

• 1 1/4 cup corn syrup

• 1 1/4 cups molasses

• 1.5 Tbsp. finely minced ginger

• 1.5 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1 Tbsp. baking soda

• 1.5 cups milk

• 3 eggs

• 4 1/2 cups flour, sifted

Directions:

• Melt butter; add corn syrup, sugar, molasses, ginger and cinnamon.

• Blend baking soda with milk; add eggs and combine with sugar mixture.

• Add sifted flour and blend well.

Swiss Buttercream Frosting:

• 2 cups sugar

• 1 cup egg whites

• 20 oz. soft butter (2 and 1/2 sticks)

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

Directions:

• In a mixing bowl, place egg whites and sugar over a hot water bath. Heat mixture to 140 degrees and keep whisking mixture.

• Place mixing bowl on mixer with a whisk attachment; whip on high until fluffy and cool.

• Once cool, add butter in small amounts until fully mixed in.

• Stir in lemon.

Chef Deborah Misik is the Instructional Coordinator of Baking and Pastry at The Culinary Institute of Montana at Flathead Valley Community College. She is a Certified Executive Pastry Chef and a Certified Culinary Educator through the American Culinary Federation. For more information about the Culinary Institute of Montana at FVCC, visit www.culinaryinstituteofmt.com.