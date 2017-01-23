Women’s March Draws Thousands to Helena

HELENA — Despite below-freezing temperatures, thousands of people attended a march and rally in Helena in answer to President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Organizers estimated about 10,000 attended the event Saturday. Many were dressed snuggly with ski and stocking hats and winter coats against the cold.

The event included songs and speeches, including one by first lady Lisa Bullock.

There were many signs, including one that read “A woman’s place is in the House and Senate.”

It was among other similar marches and rallies around Montana and throughout the country.

Trump was sworn in Friday.