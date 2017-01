When: Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29 at noon

Where: Whitefish Municipal Airport

More info: whitefishskijoring.com

Ski joring returns to the Whitefish Winter Carnival with two days of competition. Weekend events include a calcutta at Casey’s Bar at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 and an awards ceremony at the Remington on Jan. 29. Free bus shuttles running from Whitefish High School to the airport all day. Admission is $5.