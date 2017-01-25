FVCC Kicks off 50th Anniversary Celebration

Flathead Valley Community College is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding this year with a series of commemorative events, publications and exhibits honoring the college’s earliest advocates and highlighting the achievements of the past five decades. FVCC was founded on April 1, 1967 after Flathead County voters approved a ballot initiative to create a community college in Northwest Montana.

The 50th anniversary celebration kicks off Feb. 2 with a presentation by boxer, entrepreneur and international speaker Garret Garrels, who will discuss how ordinary people can change lives by taking action on their extraordinary ideas. Free and open to the public, Garrels’ presentation will begin at 12 p.m. in the large community room of the Arts and Technology Building on campus.

Garrels founded Pink Gloves Boxing in 2006 while he was a student and football player at Carroll College. Pink Gloves Boxing, a physical and emotional empowerment program designed for women and teenage girls, has been recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Top 100 Innovative Businesses.” Despite struggling with a stammer all of his childhood, Garrels has finished in the semi-finals of the World Championship of Public Speaking twice. In 2011, he finished 18th out of 35,000 contestants. He is a published author and frequently speaks at events and engagements around the world.

FVCC will hold a Founder’s Day celebration for the community on April 7. Event details are forthcoming. For more information, visit www.fvcc.edu/50.