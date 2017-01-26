Kalispell Men Arrested for Casino Robbery

Two Kalispell men have been charged with felony robbery and kidnapping following an armed robbery at a casino on West Idaho Street earlier this month.

Andrew Nelson, 22, and Mason Smith, 26, both of Kalispell, are being held on $100,000 bond at the Flathead County Detention Center.

According to law enforcement, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a robbery at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 10. Officers arrived to learn that two masked men entered the casino and demanded money. One allegedly brandished a gun during the robbery, though the casino employee was not physically harmed. Both suspects left the casino with an undisclosed amount of cash and checks.

According to a KPD press release, the investigation into the crime is ongoing and that additional arrests are likely.

Nelson is currently serving a five-year deferred sentence after being convicted of aggravated assault for beating a man with a golf club during a 2013 road rage incident.