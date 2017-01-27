7:31 a.m. A reckless driver was reportedly going down the opposing lane of traffic. Deputies later found the vehicle matching the description and stopped to talk to the driver. The driver said they had been in the correct lane of traffic when they were splashed with snow and slush from a tractor-trailer. After that, they couldn’t find the middle of the road and inadvertently started driving down the other lane. After that scare, they decided to pull over and wait for traffic to thin out before continuing on to their destination.

8:01 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman called to report that she let a friend borrow a car more than a year ago. She recently found out that the friend had given the car to a third party and she wanted some advice on what to do.

9:45 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that he had a “plethora” of lost wallets and purses.

1:05 p.m. A snowboard theft was reported at Blacktail Mountain.

1:34 p.m. A Kalispell school principal said a 12-year-old allegedly had drugs in his bag.

3:50 p.m. A Lakeside woman called to report that she had lost her wallet at a bar a few weeks earlier. She called the bar and they said they had given the wallet to someone else but they didn’t know whom. The woman wanted some help tracking that person down.

4:35 p.m. A Kalispell resident complained that his neighbor was using the cul-de-sac as “their own personal wrecking yard.”