Lawmakers Consider Adding 5 Judges to Handle Increased Cases

GREAT FALLS — State lawmakers are considering adding more judges to the most populated districts in Montana’s court system to handle increased caseloads.

A bill sponsored by state Rep. Jeff Essman of Billings would add two judges in Yellowstone County and one each in Cascade, Missoula and Flathead counties.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that judges, attorneys, county commissioners and the Montana Chamber of Commerce testified in favor of it in the House Judiciary Committee Friday.

One reason caseloads have risen in an increase in the number of crimes against children. The Montana Supreme Court says they more than doubled in many populated areas of the state between 2009 and 2015.

It would cost $2.5 million to add the judges along with support staff and technology. Counties would have to pay for the additional court rooms.