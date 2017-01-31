Dreaming of Fish Art Exhibit at ImagineIf Kalispell

ImagineIF Kalispell invites you to explore the platter of sampling mediums used in artist Dawn Duane’s exhibit “Dreaming of Fish” on display until mid-March. Duane uses various mediums from acrylic to fused glass in this lighthearted investigation into the varieties of color, motion, and environment surrounding fish.

An artist all her life, Duane worked at Headstart, Kalispell Montessori School, as an art education coordinator at Hedges Elementary, and as an assistant curator at Hockaday Museum of Art before starting her own gallery on Main Street in Kalispell next to Moose’s.

She uses different mediums, such as wood and metal, to change the feel and interpretation of these delightful creatures. This exhibit is dedicated to Dan Hensley.

ImagineIF offers activities and services for all ages. For more information, visit www.imagineiflibraries.org.