Hobby Lobby, Brass Tap Opening in Kalispell

Kalispell is set to welcome its latest commercial additions on the north side of town.

The Brass Tap, a franchise bar and restaurant, is slated to open Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new location at 85 Treeline Road, Unit 104, is next to Cabela’s and Michaels off U.S. Highway 93 North. The 3,340-square-foot space will offer a full lunch and dinner menu along with up to 60 craft beers from across Montana and 150 bottles and cans of a variety of national beers. The franchise, founded in 2008 in Florida, has 37 locations across the U.S.

Hobby Lobby, a nationwide arts and crafts retailer, is slated to open its new 55,000-square-foot location next to Kidsports Complex along U.S. 93. The store is scheduling its grand opening for Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be provided. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, operates over 600 stores across the nation.