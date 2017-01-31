Libby Woman’s Death Ruled a Homicide

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the death of a 53-year-old Libby woman last October has been ruled a homicide.

Undersheriff Brandon Huff said that an autopsy conducted by the Montana State Crime Lab revealed that Tami Sunell was strangled to death.

The Lincoln County Sheriff and Libby Volunteer Ambulance responded to a home in the Libby area on Oct. 18. Upon arrival they found Sunell’s body. At the time, the Lincoln County coroner was unable to determine the cause of death and ordered that an autopsy be conducted at the state crime lab. However, due to circumstances at the crime lab the autopsy was “significantly delayed,” according to Huff.

The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the death should call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 293-4112.