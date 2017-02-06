Maggie Voisin Wins First Olympic Ski Qualifier

Momentum is on Maggie Voisin’s side.

The ski whiz from Whitefish won the U.S. Grand Prix in the slopestyle competition at Mammoth Mountain on Sunday, landing atop the podium in the first qualifying event for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Action was delayed a day due to severe weather conditions but it didn’t slow down the 18-year-old Olympian from Montana. Voisin scored 91.40 and edged out runner-up Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland, who scored 90. Johanne Killi of Norway took third with 88.80.

Voisin’s Team USA teammate Devin Logan placed fourth, 87, and Missoula native Darian Stevens placed fifth, 82.60.

Voisin rolled into the finals after a high-caliber qualifying round on Feb. 1. She is in the midst of another standout winter, earning silver at the Dew Tour and performing nicely at X Games Aspen two weeks ago, where she was the top American skier.

The event in California officially kicked off the Olympic chase and was the first of five selection events for the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. It’s the only Olympic qualifying event this winter as competitors begin vying for points and positioning for Team USA selections a year from now.

Voisin, who was named to Team USA for the 2014 Winter Olympics, proved last week that she remains one of America’s best freestyle skiers.

“I’m just so grateful that the weather was able to hold out for the ladies today and happy to put it down,” Voisin told USFreesking.com after the win. “Hopefully I can keep the momentum rolling throughout the season—I’m just super, super grateful. I kept my run more mellow; I just figured with the tough conditions that (it would be best) to put a more simple run down but make sure that it was smooth and well-grabbed.”