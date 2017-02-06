Schools, Highways Closed As Severe Winter Storm Pummels Northwest Montana

Cade Weckweth, 7, shovels snow outside his home in Kalispell on Friday, Feb. 28, 2014. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Schools across Northwest Montana are closed and highway and rail traffic over Marias Pass have come to a standstill as a massive winter storm pummels the region.

Schools throughout northwestern Montana cancelled classes on Monday due to a strong winter storm.

Closures included schools in Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls and Bigfork along with Libby, Eureka and Troy. Thompson Falls delayed the start of classes by 2 ½ hours. Flathead Valley Community College announced the Kalispell and Lincoln County campuses are closed.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for northwestern Montana until 11 p.m. Monday and a blizzard warning along the Flathead Range including West Glacier and Essex for Monday morning. Bigfork received 18 inches of snow in a 12-hour period ending at 5 a.m. Monday.

The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the Whitefish, Swan and Flathead mountain ranges and southern Glacier National Park. Avalanche danger is extreme.

Highway and rail traffic was been halted over Marias Pass due to the storm.

The Montana Department of Transportation said Monday morning that U.S. Highway 2 between West Glacier and East Glacier Park was closed except for local traffic.

Meanwhile at least one avalanche had blocked BNSF Railway’s main line over Marias Pass, delaying freight and passenger trains. Amtrak was warning passengers that there would be no alternative service across Montana due to the storm. BNSF was warning customers to expect shipment delays of 24 to 36 hours.