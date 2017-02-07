Blast off this winter with the Glacier Symphony’s “Star Wars, Dark Matter and Dvorak” family concert. The shows are at Whitefish High School Performance Hall, Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and at Flathead High Performance Hall on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.

This concert features John Williams iconic “Star Wars Suite” and a new work composed for tuba by Benedict Kirby, a professor of music at the University of Montana. Kirby says the story behind the piece stems from his love for subjects of an astronomical nature. Dvorak’s “The Noon Day Witch” based on an old European folk tale will complete this cosmic concert.

Tickets for the concert are priced in four seating tiers starting at $15 for adults. Youth through grade 12 are admitted free to this Masterworks concert. Purchase tickets online at www.gscmusic.org.