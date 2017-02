When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell

More Info: www.wsclibrary.org

Grab a date and enjoy an evening of wine, dinner and dancing with romantic door prizes and raffle items. This fundraiser supports the West Shore Community Library, a nonprofit organization staffed entirely by volunteers in Lakeside. The library, open six days a week, is solely reliant on donations.