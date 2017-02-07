Spotlight Event: Whitefish Whiteout

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Whitefish Mountain Resort
More info: skiwhitefish.com
The uphill-ski-traffic friendly Whitefish Mountain Resort will host its 10th annual Whitefish Whiteout ski mountaineering race at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, when droves of skiers and split-boarders will charge up a series of mountain ascents totaling up to 5,000 feet of climbing. There are three levels of competition – a single ascent, a short course and a long course, which clocks in at 8 miles.