Spotlight Event: Whitefish Whiteout

JANUARY- Travis Brown, right, leads racers up NBC during the Whitefish Whiteout at Whitefish Mountain Resort. The eighth annual Whitefish Whiteout ski mountaineering race featured a new long course, challenging racers with a series of four mountain ascents totaling 4,800 feet of climbing. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Mountain Resort

More info: skiwhitefish.com

The uphill-ski-traffic friendly Whitefish Mountain Resort will host its 10th annual Whitefish Whiteout ski mountaineering race at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, when droves of skiers and split-boarders will charge up a series of mountain ascents totaling up to 5,000 feet of climbing. There are three levels of competition – a single ascent, a short course and a long course, which clocks in at 8 miles.