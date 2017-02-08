Kelley’s Market Trends: One to Ten Acre Tracts

In 2016, around 22 percent of the residential sales were homes on one to 10-acre tracts in Flathead County. The average lot size for this class of residential property in 2016 was 3.7 acres and the median size was 3 acres.

This class of residential property had the highest number of sales in 2005, which is a year earlier than urban homes on small lots which peaked in 2006. The 2016 median price for this class of residential property was $320,000 in 2016, which is the same as it was in 2007.

The pattern of price decline during the recession was higher for homes on small acreage than it was in the overall market. In 2008, this class saw its biggest decline of nearly 13 percent, as compared to around 4 percent in the overall market for that year. From the high in 2007 to the bottom in 2011, the median price of small acreage homes declined by nearly 30 percent, compared to 28 percent for the overall market.

Since the low in 2011, the median price has increased by 42 percent, compared to 42 percent in the overall market. Based on this recent history, it appears that homes on small acreage is continuing to making a strong comeback.