After serving the Flathead Valley for 19 years from its Bigfork gallery, Frame of Reference Fine Art has moved into a new location at 235 Central Avenue in Whitefish.

The new space, which previously housed Bear Mountain Mercantile, has undergone a renovation and will showcase both contemporary artwork and collectable and classic Western art. The grand opening celebration will be held Feb. 11, from 4-8 p.m., and is open to the public.