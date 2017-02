The top high school swimmers in the state are competing at the all-class state meet in Great Falls this weekend.

Columbia Falls is the reigning Class A-B championship team on the boys side. Senior Colton Babcock is the defending champion in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Missoula Hellgate is the defending Class AA team champs for both boys and girls. Havre/Chinook is the defending champ in Class A/B for girls.