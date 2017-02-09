A Fix for our Presidential Election System

A significant number of Montanans are fed up with Congress’ inability to fix our presidential election system.

They share their frustration with an out-of-date institution designed to allow only a small elite group to formally choose the president. Nationwide, Americans from both political parties say they want the Electoral College significantly reformed or totally replaced. National polls have been consistent in calling for reforming our presidential election process, with nearly 65 percent of Americans favoring a national popular vote.

This point of view is not the result of any recent presidential election but a long-term frustration for voters who assume their votes don’t really count, and who feel that a practice designed for the 18th century does not fit a 21st century America.

In response, states have begun to write a compact among themselves to require that the U.S. president be elected based on the number of popular votes and not the Electoral College. So far, 11 states totaling 165 electoral votes have agreed to this compact. The compact would become effective once states whose electoral votes total at least 270 have joined; this way, the candidate who wins the national popular votes would get those 270 electoral votes and become president.

So what can we Montanans do to join this national movement?

A bill calling for Montana to join this compact will soon be introduced in the Montana House of Representatives. The bill will require Montana to commit to this nationwide effort to elect America’s president by a majority of votes of each voting citizen. This bill will give Montana citizens the opportunity to have their voices heard and ask that their state representatives commit Montana in joining the effort to elect our president with a national popular vote. The national popular vote effort mirrors our nation’s history of reform.

Throughout the 20th century state and local governments initiated a number of political reforms which eventually became national law. States were able to accomplish this because their citizens were frustrated at the inability of the federal government to make desired changes.

Today, that notion has not changed. The national popular vote is the latest of these efforts to make Americans feel that they have real input in the presidential election process. Montana citizens, the National Popular Vote compact is coming to the Montana Legislature. This is your opportunity to join the effort to reform how America elects its president.

Democratic Rep. Willis Curdy represents Missoula.

