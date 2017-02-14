FVCC Enrollment Increases in Spring Semester

Enrollment slightly increased this spring at Flathead Valley Community College.

According to the latest figures, 2,447 students are taking classes at the community college, 14 more than last spring. The number of full-time equivalent students was 1,344, 10 more than a year ago. Both sets of numbers represent a 1 percent increase over 2016.

The college is in the process of accepting applications to live in its new student housing facility, which is being developed and slated for completion this summer. The facility, the first on-campus housing site, will offer single and double bedroom units with kitchens. Additional features will include laundry facilities, study and meeting areas, and free parking.

For more information, visit https://www.fvcc.edu/campus-guide/student-housing.

