Senate Supports More Oversight to Child and Family Services

HELENA — The Montana Senate is supporting a bill that would provide more oversight to the Division of Child and Family Services.

Senate Bill 113 would allow people to ask their legislators or members of the Congressional delegation to view child protective services files to determine if the agency is following the law. Republican Sen. Eric Moore of Miles City said the information also would help lawmakers make better budget decisions and policy.

The bill was recommended by the Protect Montana Kids Commission.

Democratic co-sponsor Mary Caferro of Helena said Monday she was voting against the bill. She said she understood it only allowed people involved in cases to request a lawmaker’s review. Moore said any constituent could ask a lawmaker to look at a case file.

Moore said he was open to amendments in the House. The measure passed 27-23 on second reading.

