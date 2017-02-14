We’re Moving In!

8:03 a.m. A Flathead County man called 911 to chat about a phone scam and his leg pain before hanging up. The dispatcher reported that none of it made any sense.

8:11 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident allegedly parked a car on the side of a road to prevent a plow truck driver from filling his driveway with snow.

9:09 a.m. A black Lab was stuck outside all night.

9:28 a.m. A Kalispell man showed up drunk to an auto parts store to get a new battery. The store’s employees were concerned that the man was too drunk to drive off with his new battery.

10:31 a.m. A Kalispell man called police because his vehicle wouldn’t start. He then said he had a friend on the way to lend a hand.

11:58 a.m. A Columbia Falls man was stuck in the snow.

12:54 p.m. Some Columbia Falls dogs were chasing deer around the neighborhood before getting into trashcans. A local resident called police and asked for information about the legality of shooting the dogs but quickly added that he wasn’t actually going to shoot the dogs.

1:09 p.m. Some other dogs were creating problems in Bigfork. Apparently, the dogs have been bothering neighbors so much that one resident went as far as writing the owners about how much their dogs annoyed them. The owner was given a warning and reminded about the county’s dog barking ordinance.

2:23 p.m. A Kalispell man was allegedly living in his storage unit. He was reminded that he could not do this.

4:33 p.m. Some Olney residents were having a disagreement about the placement of a massive snow berm in relation to each other’s driveways.

5:01 p.m. A Somers deer fell down and broke its back. Some local residents called 911 asking if they could shoot it.

6:15 p.m. Amtrak called local police to let them know that due to an avalanche, Whitefish was going to have a trainload of visitors for the night. Some passengers were getting alternative transportation, while others were staying aboard the train. There were no problems, the railroad officials said, but they just figured the local police would like to know why the train was parked at the depot all night.

7:02 p.m. Some kids apparently got into a fight on Big Mountain earlier in the day. Later their parents got into the mix.

7:03 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman called to report that she thought her family was slowly trying to poison her.

