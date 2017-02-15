Firefighters Knock Down Blaze at Evergreen Business

Fire destroys building along U.S. Highway 2 early Wednesday

By // // Latest Headlines, News & Features

  • A fire at Reddig Equipment along U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen on Feb. 15, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • A fire at Reddig Equipment along U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen on Feb. 15, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • A fire at Reddig Equipment along U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen on Feb. 15, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

  • A fire at Reddig Equipment along U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen on Feb. 15, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

1
of
SHOW CAPTIONS

Updated: Feb. 15, 9:20 a.m.

Firefighters are mopping up after a fire burned parts of an Evergreen business Wednesday morning.

The fire at Reddig Equipment and Repair was reported near Rose Crossing early Feb. 15. By 9 a.m. it appeared the fire had been doused and firefighters from Evergreen, Creston, Bad Rock and elsewhere were wrapping up their work.

Two lanes of U.S. Highway 2 were closed and southbound traffic was being routed into the middle turn lane. Northbound traffic was not impacted.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Comments

comments

More From The Beacon