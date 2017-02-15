Firefighters Knock Down Blaze at Evergreen Business

A fire at Reddig Equipment along U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen on Feb. 15, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

A fire at Reddig Equipment along U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen on Feb. 15, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

A fire at Reddig Equipment along U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen on Feb. 15, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

A fire at Reddig Equipment along U.S. Highway 2 in Evergreen on Feb. 15, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Updated: Feb. 15, 9:20 a.m.

Firefighters are mopping up after a fire burned parts of an Evergreen business Wednesday morning.

The fire at Reddig Equipment and Repair was reported near Rose Crossing early Feb. 15. By 9 a.m. it appeared the fire had been doused and firefighters from Evergreen, Creston, Bad Rock and elsewhere were wrapping up their work.

Two lanes of U.S. Highway 2 were closed and southbound traffic was being routed into the middle turn lane. Northbound traffic was not impacted.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Comments

comments