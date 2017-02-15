Great Falls Woman Charged with Assaulting Daughter with Dirty Diaper

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman is charged with assault on a minor after her 13-year-old daughter reported the woman held her down, rubbed a dirty diaper in her face and pushed her against a wall because she hadn’t changed a 1-year-old’s diaper.

The Great Falls Tribune reports 34-year-old Jessica Marie Roche was charged Tuesday in District Court. She did not enter a plea.

Charging documents say the girl told police she had been taking care of other children when Roche was away from the house. When Roche returned, the girl said her mother became angry that the 1-year-old’s diaper hadn’t been changed.

The girl told investigators her mother screamed at her and then assaulted her.

Court records say the children have been removed from Roche’s home.

Comments

comments