Montana Senate OKs Constitutional Amendment on Regulations

HELENA — The Montana Senate is calling for a constitutional amendment that would allow Congress to overturn federal regulations.

The resolution by Republican Sen. Duane Ankney of Colstrip would require either the U.S. House or Senate to vote on a proposed federal regulation if a quarter of the members of either chamber opposes it.

Ankney says the idea is to rein in the thousands of federal regulations that are passed each year.

Democratic Sen. Cynthia Wolken of Missoula says giving a small number of lawmakers the power to force a vote on every regulation would only add to the gridlock in Congress.

The Senate approved the resolution 33-16 on Thursday.

If the House approves it, copies of the resolution will be sent to President Donald Trump, each member of Congress and legislative leaders in every state.

