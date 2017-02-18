Columbia Falls Celebrates School Pride, Uptick in Graduation Rate

In Columbia Falls, school pride shines in shades of blue.

Last week, students, staff and community members donned the Wildcat colors for a weeklong celebration that concluded with a school-wide pep band assembly in the gym. Leading up to “Bleed Blue Week,” Columbia Falls High School students distributed blue flags to local businesses, which hung them in a show of community support.

“This community wide assembly is an opportunity to celebrate the successes and accomplishments of all Columbia Falls High School students and for students and staff to express their pride in who Columbia Falls High School is,” principal Scott Gaiser said. “We want to bring attention to the efforts and achievements of all students, and how they have demonstrated our core values of character, focus, honor and strength, whether in school or in community settings. We want to celebrate those who excel in academics, sportsmanship, leadership, and more, as well as those who make contributions to the economic and civic life of Columbia Falls.”

There is plenty to be proud of, but especially noteworthy is the latest graduation rate, which was announced recently. Columbia Falls had a four-year cohort graduation rate of 87 percent last year, a 7 percent increase over the prior academic year. The local rate surpassed the state average of 85 percent, according to state education data. The school’s completion rate was even higher — 88 percent — compared to the state average of 86 percent.

Improving Montana graduation rates was a priority for former state superintendent of public instruction, Denise Juneau, and she established the Graduation Matters program, which used private funds to support local efforts. New Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has said she could change the program in her tenure.

“It may not look like Graduation Matters at this time but it will look like a program where the value of a diploma can be translated into a community effort,” she told the Beacon.

Local school officials say they plan to continue using the programming at the heart of Graduation Matters whether the state Office of Public Instruction continues it.

