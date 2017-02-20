Lawmaker: Protect Trapping, Hunting, Fishing in Constitution

HELENA — A Republican lawmaker wants voters to add protections for trapping, hunting and fishing to the Montana constitution.

The Helena Independent-Record reports state Sen. Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls says her proposal would fend off any attempts by opponents of hunting or trapping to ban the practices.

The Senate Fish and Game Committee discussed the measure Thursday. It calls for a statewide referendum on the proposed amendment.

An amendment approved by voters in 2004 is generally recognized as protecting hunting, but some question whether it also protects trapping.

Becky Dockter, an attorney for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said the constitution already protects all three activities. She said Fielder’s amendment could open the agency to lawsuits challenging almost any of its decisions.

Trapping opponents also objected to the measure.

Comments

comments