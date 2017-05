When: Saturday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell

More Info: (406) 261-3924

Head to the Hilton on Saturday for the chance to win amazing raffle and auction prizes, all while supporting equine therapy treatment for veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD or brain trauma. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. Proceeds benefit Valor Equine Therapy Service and Montana Conservation & Youth Projects.

