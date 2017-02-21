Former Montana Legislator Faces Federal Drug Charges

BILLINGS — A former Montana lawmaker, who in 2007 supported giving $4 million in state money to the Montana Meth Project, has denied federal charges that allege he possessed and sold just over a pound of methamphetamine last year.

The Billings Gazette reports former House Majority Leader Michael Lange of Billings pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal drug distribution and possession charges. He was booked into jail on Friday and was ordered to remain in custody.

Attorney Ashley Harada reserved the right to request a bail hearing for Lange, who is 56.

Lange served as majority leader during the 2007 session, but House Republicans stripped him of his title at the end of the session. He had been captured on video at a caucus swearing about then-Gov. Brian Schweitzer and negotiations with the Democrat over the budget.

