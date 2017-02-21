Montana Lawmakers Consider Stricter Pipeline Regulations

HELENA — Montana lawmakers are considering a measure that would ban putting large pipelines under rivers or lakes.

The Billings Gazette reports that Montana Rep. George Kipp III, a Heart Butte Democrat, says he introduced the bill to protect rivers and streams as well as underground aquifers.

The bill would ban pipelines 10 inches or larger in diameter from going under navigable bodies of water. It would also establish regulations for above-ground construction, including rules on casings and leak detection.

The regulations would apply to fossil fuels, including crude petroleum, coal and their products.

The House Federal Relations, Energy and Telecommunications Committee held a hearing on the measure Monday and took no action on the bill.

