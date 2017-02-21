8:44 a.m. A Kalispell Prius was impeding plowing efforts.

8:45 a.m. Another vehicle — this time an abandoned pickup truck with Alberta plates — was impeding plow efforts in Martin City.

10:10 a.m. More plow work was delayed in Bigfork, this time by a whole bunch of vehicles.

10:29 a.m. The roof of a Hungry Horse hotel caved in.

12:20 p.m. The arms of a railroad-crossing gate were going up and down constantly on Fifth Avenue in Kalispell, but there were no trains in sight.

2:02 p.m. A dog keeps walking in and out of a Kalispell trailer park.

2:03 p.m. Someone broke into a Coram shed and stole tools.

2:19 p.m. A Bigfork woman called police because her husband keeps stealing her mail.

3:09 p.m. Someone in Kalispell called in a reckless driver. The caller said the driver was going way too slow.

3:39 p.m. Some suspicious activity was going down on Shady Lane. Apparently, someone was trying to jump out of a moving car.

4:13 p.m. A U.S. Forest Service ranger called the cops because someone’s been cutting down his trees.

5:19 p.m. A Kila dog was chasing deer again.

6:07 p.m. A woman in Columbia Falls ran out of gas. To make matters worse, she didn’t have her phone to call for help. When a sheriff’s deputy stopped to ask what was wrong, she told him about her lack of gas and then got angry that the deputy didn’t bring any with him.

6:17 p.m. A physical disturbance arose in Marion over a book fine.

7:17 p.m. A Kalispell woman called police to say she knows who stole from the aquarium.

7:53 p.m. A man with his own puke bucket showed up and made a scene.

8:16 p.m. Some mean pit bulls chased after a Columbia Falls woman and trapped her in a car in her own driveway.

8:36 p.m. The man with a bucket moved on to another location and started yelling at people before standing in the middle of the road.

