Ever needed a quick chocolate fix? Tired of the same old desserts that you make time and time again because they are easy? Chocolate lava cake to the rescue. This cake is an extremely easy and tasty dessert that is sure to blow the socks off of your dinner guests. It only takes 10 minutes to make and requires only six ingredients. Practice this cake once before making it for guests to perfect the time in the oven and the flip from the ramekin to the desert plate.

Ingredients

• 1/2 lb. bittersweet chocolate, chopped

• 1/2 lb. butter (2 sticks), plus extra to butter the ramekins

• 5 whole eggs

• 5 yolks

• 6 Tbsp. sugar

• 3/4 c. flour, sifted, plus extra to flour the ramekins

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Brush eight 4-oz. ramekins with melted butter. Dust lightly and evenly with flour. Shake out any excess.

In a medium bowl, melt the butter and chocolate over a double boiler. The mixture should reach 104 degrees, only slightly warmer than body temperature.

In a mixer, beat together the whole eggs, yolks, and the sugar, using the whisk attachment, until light and fluffy. Fold the egg mixture into the chocolate. Stir in the flour.

Divide among the ramekins and bake for 5-7 minutes or until the cakes have puffed up. Remove from the oven, unmold each cake onto an individual dessert plate and serve immediately with fresh berries or a strawberry coulis. (The outside of the cake should be set up and the inside should still be liquid.)

Strawberry Coulis

• 1 lb. frozen strawberries

• 1-2 tsp. lemon juice

• Salt to taste

• Sugar to taste

Place the frozen strawberries in a pot, and cook over low heat until the strawberries have turned into a compote.

Place in a blender and puree. Add a pinch of salt, and a teaspoon or two of lemon juice. Add sugar to your desired sweetness.

Strain the puree to remove any seeds and strawberry pieces that were not pureed. Serve cold.

Michaella Irlbeck is the Executive Sous Chef at the Culinary Institute of Montana at Flathead Valley Community College. For more information about the program, visit www.culinaryinstituteofmt.com.

