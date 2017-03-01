7:52 a.m. Three horses were running down the street in Kalispell.
8:51 a.m. Someone looking for an early-morning drink tried to break into a Kalispell bar utilizing a credit card.
10:26 a.m. A private detective called and said they were coming to town for the day.
11:32 a.m. Mail was reported missing in Whitefish.
1:59 p.m. A Kila resident reported that their neighbor had been harassing them.
3:23 p.m. A Kalispell man called police to report that his valuable rug had been stolen. It’s unknown if the rug helped tie the room together.
5:04 p.m. A Lake County resident did a lousy job of parking on Lion Mountain Drive in Whitefish.