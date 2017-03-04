Back in my younger years I was able to buy land in the “Last Best Place” when property prices were still affordable to the working class. As we get into our “golden years,” after working hard all your life just to get by, it seems the “Last Best Place” is going away! For some of us older folks it is hard to think that you have to sell your home because the assessed value has caused your taxes to go so high you cannot afford to live there anymore! After letters to numerous state and federal legislators, the only response I got back was spam mail. I feel fortunate to have lived on the river for over 30 years and would like to stay, but when I bought the property for $15,000 in the ‘80s and it is now valued at $900,000 what are we to do? I guess it is the “Last Best Place” to live before you have to sell, even if you don’t want to!

John ‘JP’ Pettigrew

Bigfork

