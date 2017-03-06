Father, Son on Ski Trip Survive Avalanche in Western Montana

HELENA – Authorities in western Montana say a Helena man and his teenage son have been hospitalized after they got caught in an avalanche while cross-country skiing.

The Independent Record reports that Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s Capt. Brent Colbert says 45-year-old Timothy Wetherill and his 15-year-old son were skiing west of Stonewall Mountain near Lincoln on Sunday when the avalanche started.

The teen was buried up to his waist and his dad suffered a few broken bones, but they were able to call for help.

Colbert says emergency responders were able to locate the victims, who were then taken to a hospital.

