Handyman to be Sentenced for Double Murder after Silver Theft

Plea agreement calls for David Wayne Nelson to be sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of mother and son

DEER LODGE — A handyman and probationer is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon for killing a Deer Lodge man and his mother after being confronted over the theft of 1,700 ounces of silver.

A plea agreement calls for David Wayne Nelson to be sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of 57-year-old Greg Giannonatti and 79-year-old Beverly Giannonatti.

The Giannonattis were reported missing in late October 2015, beginning a monthlong investigation that ended when Nelson confessed to stealing the silver from Greg Giannonatti, selling it for $26,000 in Missoula and killing the Giannonattis on Oct. 24 or 25 during a confrontation over the theft.

Prosecutors say Nelson led investigators to their bodies northwest of town. He pleaded guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide in September.

