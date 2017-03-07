1:10 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to say that a dog walked into her house. She doesn’t know where it came from and doesn’t want it to stay. When asked what type of dog it was, she said it looked like a Chihuahua but could be a Husky.

6:09 a.m. A Hungry Horse resident called to say that a man named Don was in a secret room in his house. When asked to elaborate, the anonymous caller said, “You know where I’m talking about.”

7:37 a.m. School buses were having trouble getting up Meridian Road.

10:31 a.m. A Kila resident signed up for a new Internet phone service and wanted to try it out, so they called 911.

2:28 p.m. Someone was spinning donuts in a Columbia Falls parking lot.

3:14 p.m. A 4-year-old from Lakeside called up 911 and chatted up the dispatcher for a few minutes. The “talkative” toddler said that his mom recently pulled a baby out of her belly and that his dad was planning on showing him an excavator soon. He also said that his dad was about to “puke.” After a few minutes, the young lad put his dad on the line. The father said everything was fine and that he wasn’t puking.

4:10 p.m. A Columbia Falls man sold a car online, but the check he got in return for the vehicle “seemed fishy.” The rookie car salesman turned out to be right because the check was stolen.

4:35 p.m. A Kalispell storeowner said someone walked into his establishment, opened up a box of binoculars and stole them. The suspect also allegedly left a wallet and driver’s license in the store. It was unclear if the wallet and ID were actually the perpetrator’s, which would certainly speed up the investigation.

10 p.m. A 2-year-old child was “screaming its head off” in a parked car.

